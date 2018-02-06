6 February 2018

Kenya: High-Scoring Gor Set the Pace in League Title Race

By Cellestine Olilo

That Gor Mahia were considered favourites to win the 2018 league title even before a ball had been kicked makes it all the more commonplace that they are holding the top position on the Kenyan Premier League table after the first round of matches.

Buoyed by Meddie Kagere's hat trick, Gor hammered Nakumatt 4-0 in Machakos as all the other strong title contenders stumbled against their opponents.

Tusker, who failed to retain their title last season, opened their account with a 2-0 loss away to Chemelil Sugar, thereby reinforcing the belief that they will suffer the effects of the squad overhaul executed by the technical bench in December.

Ingwe, whom the KPL silverware has eluded for the last two decades, drew 1-1 with Posta Rangers in Nakuru, while last year's runners up Sofapaka succumbed to a shock 3-0 loss to Bandari in Narok.

The 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars appeared to be the only heavyweights to collect a win, as they beat Zoo Kericho 4-2 at their home turf.

K'Ogalo were playing against a cash-strapped Nakumatt side that did not sign quality players in the December-January transfer window. Gor produced a stylish display.

They took an early lead and hang on to it. While it's too early to predict, Gor could be reaping the fruits of a meticulous recruitment process and stability.

