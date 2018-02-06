5 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Central Bank Injects U.S.$210 Million Into Foreign Exchange Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Naira.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected $210 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to ensure availability and meet customers' requests in various segments of the market.

Giving a breakdown of the amount, the acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, said in Abuja on Monday that the wholesale segment of the market received $100 million, while Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received $55 million.

Mr. Okorafor said customers requiring foreign exchange for tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) among others, were also allocated $55 million.

He reassured the public that the bank would continue to intervene in the interbank foreign exchange market in line with its quest to sustain liquidity and maintain stability.

He said that the steps taken so far by the bank in the management of foreign exchange market had paid off, as reflected by reduction in the country's import bills and accretion to its foreign reserves.

Meanwhile, the Naira continued its stability in the foreign exchange market, exchanging at an average of N360 to a dollar in the Bureau de Change segment of the market.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Buhari Writes Senate, Rejects Three Bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, declining presidential assent to three bills recently passed by… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.