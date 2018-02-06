Kenya: American Conservationist Esmond Bradley Murdered in Nairobi

Nairobi — One of the world's leading American conservationist and ivory trade investigator Esmond Bradley Martin has been murdered at his Karen home here in Nairobi, police said.

Nairobi Police chief Japheth Koome said Bradley's body was found in his house, hours after police were called that there was an unusual activist at the home--only to find the door locked.

"We have launched investigations into the murder of the American conservationist who was found dead in his house in Karen," Koome told Capital FM News on telephone.

He said Bradley, 75, who has authored several ground breaking ivory trade investigative reports, was stabbed severally on the neck, but no suspect has been arrested. "Detectives are investigating this murder and we hope to get the killers."

Dr Paula Kahumbu, the CEO of Wildlife Direct said Esmond will be remembered for playing key roles in ivory and rhino horn trafficking in the region and was at the forefront of exposing large scale ivory markets in USA, Congo, Nigeria, China, Hong Kong among others.

"It is with deep shock and horror that we learn this (Monday) morning of the death of long time conservationist, Esmond Bradley Martin, whom police say died in suspicious circumstances at his home in Karen, Nairobi. Esmond led investigations into ivory & rhino horn trafficking," she said.