Nigerian Mother Detained Over £500,000 Bill Loses Two of Her Quadruplets

A Nigerian mother delivered of quadruplets prematurely in Britain and who has racked up a bill of £500,000 in one of the largest hospitals has lost two of the children.

The 43-year-old, named only as Priscilla, went into labour three months early shortly after landing at Heathrow airport in November.

According to The Cable, she had intended to give birth to the babies in Chicago, in the US, where she has family members - but was turned away by border officials upon arrival.

They claimed that although she had a visa, she did not have required documents from a hospital stating that she had the money to pay for the birth.

Priscilla, a healthcare worker, said she was returning to Nigeria via London when she started having contractions.

She was taken to the Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital in west London, part of Imperial College Hospital, where she was delivered of four babies.

One sadly died shortly after birth while another, a girl named Deborah, reportedly passed away on Saturday.

The other two, Elijah and Esther, are still being treated in the hospital's neonatal intensive care ward.

Staff estimate that the total bill for the highly complex birth and the care of the babies is already more than £500,000.

The cost of treating one baby in neonatal intensive care is £20,000 a week.

When first warned of the high treatment costs by overseas visitor manager Terry Facey, said: "I didn't plan to come here.

"It's only money. Money can't buy life. The last bill I had was £331,000 but - even if I worked every day - I would never earn that much money. My kids are priceless."

Facey, who has worked at the trust for 12 years trying to collect bills for overseas patients, says: "Those invoices are going to be huge ... 20 grand a week for each baby [in intensive care]."

Priscilla is currently staying at a hostel run by a charity and is unable to afford the bill.

Her husband, who is in Nigeria, and cannot go to Britain to help take care of her as he does not have enough money for a visa or the flight.

Priscilla underwent IVF treatment, which has a high risk of multiple births, as she was struggling to conceive naturally due to her age.

She was reportedly told by her doctor to fly to the US to have her babies, as Nigerian hospitals do not have the "facilities to cater for the children".