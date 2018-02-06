5 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Signs Bilateral Air Agreements With Five Countries

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nigeria
(file photo)

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed bilateral air service agreements with five countries.

The five countries are Algeria, Congo, China, Qatar, and Singapore.

The signing was confirmed in a terse statement by Mr. Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

"Following the approval of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja signed the Instruments of Ratification of the Bilateral Air Services Agreements between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Governments of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria; the Republic of Congo; the People's Republic of China; the State of Qatar and the Republic of Singapore.

"With the execution of these Instruments, it is expected that Nigeria's aviation links with the respective countries will improve significantly," Mr. Shehu said.

More on This

President Signs Executive Order to Enhance Local Content in Public Procurement

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja signed an Executive Order to enhance local content in public procurement. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.