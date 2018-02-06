Kenya: High Number of New Cancer Cases Raises Concern in Kisii

At least one person is diagnosed with cancer in Kisii County daily and referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment, health officials have revealed.

A minimum of 10 new cases of the disease are reported in a week, with most being at advanced stages where treatment may not be helpful.

The alarming figures have made doctors call for a change in lifestyle among residents.

Key among the changes is routine medical check-up to help diagnose cancer early before it spreads to other parts of the body.

COMMON TYPES

Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer Enock Ondari says oesophagus, cervix, breast and prostate are the most common types of cancers in the region.

"We formed a cancer registry after realising that the disease was becoming a threat. Through this registry, we have established the most common types of cancer," Dr Ondari said.

While lamenting that the biggest challenge to fighting cancer was late diagnosis, Dr Ondari said most of the cases referred to KNH were in Stage Four.

"We are rooting for early diagnosis and that is only possible with routine check-up," the doctor added.

He said the hospital diagnoses cancer and handles minor chemotherapy.

"For radiography and other advanced forms of cancer treatment, patients are referred to Nairobi," he said.

EFFECTIVE DIAGNOSIS

Dr Ondari said effective diagnosis had been aided by modern machines acquired by the devolved government in partnership with the national government through the Managed Equipment Services.

"We use ultra sound, mammogram, X-ray, CT scanners, MRI and other machines for screening and diagnosis. They have been of great help to the hospital and residents," he said.

The gadgets are in good condition.

Residents interviewed said they were happy with devolution as it had made it easy for them to get quality services.

"A few years ago, there were no such facilities here and every cancer case was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital. It has become cheaper with services nearer home," said a patient who had gone for mammogram tests.

Governor James Ongwae recently said his administration planned to set up a Sh2 billion cancer centre in order to boost care and address the high needs of patients.

He said the plans were at an advanced stage.

SET UP CENTRE

"Confronted by the fact that cancer is a serious health problem in Kisii County, we prepared a project document for setting up the centre," he said.

He added that with the document, the county had attracted the attention of Arab Bank of Economic Development in Africa and the Saudi Fund of Development who agreed to provide Sh1 billion for the project.

The Kenyan Government would contribute Sh280 million.

Mr Ongwae said the loan agreed with one of the foreign banks had already been signed while the other was still being negotiated.

He said the centre would be equipped with theatres, examination rooms, lecture rooms, mammograms, waiting rooms, an observation ward, an intensive care unit, 40 beds, a control room two shielded rooms for X-rays, CT scanner, oncologists and other staff.

"The centre will serve about 10 million people in Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Kericho and Narok counties," he said.