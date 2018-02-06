Ethiopia to Host Nile Day

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is set to host the Regional Nile Day event on February 22, 2018. This is an annual event held to commemorate the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) in 1999.

The Nile day is an important day on the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) calendar, as it marked a major milestone in the history of the Nile Cooperation prior to efforts such as the Hydromet of the 1960s and the TECCONILE of the 1970s were beset with lack of inclusivity and absence of an institutional framework.

Among other things, Nile Day provides an opportunity for Basin citizens and friends to come together to celebrate the benefits of Nile cooperation, and exchange experiences, views and ideas on topical issues related to the cooperative management and development of the shared Nile Basin water and related resources.

In addition to that it enhances stakeholders' appreciation of the importance of and commitment to Nile Cooperation while at the same time enhancing awareness of the results and visibility NBI.

The inaugural event was held in 2007 and it has since continued to attract various stakeholders including Ministers in charge of Water Affairs in the Nile Basin countries, Development Partners, officials from ministries in charge of Water Energy, Agriculture, Environment and Foreign Affairs respectively, and Members of Parliament. Others are researchers, academia, civil society, private sector, media, youth, children as well as the general public.

The Nile day Event brings stakeholders and Policy makers from the 11 Nile Basin member states which are Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, The Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Eritrea participates as an observer.

The 22/Feb event it will be the third time for Ethiopia to host the Regional Nile Day event the first one being in2008.and 2013

Which other countries has hosted the Nile day event? According to Information Available from the Nile Basin Initiatives, Rwanda hosted the event in 2007; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2008; Bujumbura, Burundi in 2009; Kabale, Uganda in 2010; Goma, DR Congo in 2011; Jinja, Uganda in 2012; Bahir Dar, Ethiopia in 2013; Kampala, Uganda in 2014, Khartoum, The Sudan in 2015; Kisumu, Kenya in 2016; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in 2017.