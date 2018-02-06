Kampala — Mr David Washington Ebangit, a music producer for late crooner Moses Ssekibogo, well known by his stage name Mowzey Radio, has spoken out on the deceased's last hours at a bar in Entebbe.

Mowzey died of head injuries at Case Hospital on February 1 following a bar brawl in Entebbe last month.

Mr Ebangit, well known as Washington, said on the fateful day, Mowzey asked him to provide him with transport to his construction site in Entebbe, which he did.

They bought bags of cement in Entebbe and delivered the materials to the site.

At around 4:30pm, Mowzey received a call from a one Pamela Musiimire asking him to meet her at De Bar in Entebbe.

"Radio met like five people, whom I had never met before. They were happy to see each other. Shine and I, who don't drink alcohol, sat a few metres away as Mowzey and his friends had a chat and bought beers," Washington narrated in an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday.

Among the five people in Mowzey's company was Musiimire, Hassan Lukwago, George Egesa, the manager of De Bar and Godfrey Wamala.

Washington said he was not feeling well so he moved out of the bar and had a rest in the car for 10 minutes.

When he returned, the group had shifted from the main bar to the corridor. He said Mowzey had bought a bottle of Whiskey and served all those who were at his table.

"I told Mowzey that we should go back to the city, but he asked to stay for 10 more minutes. He called me to sit next to him. I complied. I started seeing all Mowzey's friends laughing at him. Mowzey got angry and poured alcohol on the manager, Egesa. Suddenly, Egesa got angry and smashed the bottles on the table," Washington said, but added that Mowzey and Egesa were prevented from fighting.

"It was then that Egesa called bouncers to take Mowzey out and indeed they took him out. But on the way, Troy [Wamala, a bouncer] grabbed Mowzey and threw him down and he hit his head on the ground," Washington narrated.

He said Wamala took off and their attempt to pursue him was in vain. The clock was ticking about 7pm, in Washington's estimation.

He says he called police and reported the case. However, police insist it was Egesa who reported a case of assault. The officer at Entebbe Police Station recorded a case of malicious damage to property. They later elevated it to affray until Mowzey's health deteriorated and again changed it to assault causing grievous bodily harm.

After Mowzey's death, the case was upgraded to murder.

Seeking medical help

According to Washington's account, at around 8pm, about an hour after the assault, they then picked Mowzey and took him to Emmanuel Medical Centre where he received first aid.

"The medics referred us to St Francis Hospital Nsambya. They even gave us an ambulance. At Nsambya, they didn't have space in the Intensive Care Unit, so they referred us to Case Hospital," he said.

He denies speculation of connivance in Mowzey's death.

"I recorded a statement with the detectives and I was advised to keep out of the public until the suspect had been arrested. I was the eyewitness in the case," he said.

Wamala has since been arrested on murder charges but he denied beating Mowzey. He said Mowzey was attacked by unknown people, who dragged him out of the bar and he only found him lying down.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigire said the case file was submitted to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and advice on the charges.