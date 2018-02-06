Kenya: Teammates Told Me Never to Shoot, Jokes Wanyama

Photo: da

Nairobi — Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has disclosed in the aftermath of his wonder-strike against Liverpool on Sunday, that his teammates had told him never to shoot again after some below per efforts.

Wanyama came on for Moussa Dembele in the 79th minute of Spurs' 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield and with barely two minutes on the pitch struck a worldie from almost 25 yards out to pull his side level at 1-1.

"I have had several shots at goal since I returned and some of the lads were not happy and they said that I should not be shooting again but i said to myself that I would continue shooting and one day it will get into the back of the net and that day was today," Wanyama joked speaking to Spurs' official TV stream after the game.

The sentiments were shared by striker Harry Kane who was at the centre of the game, missing a penalty and scoring a late one as he joined an elite list of Premier League players to reach 100 league goals.

"He's proved us wrong! He had a few shots recently and they have all gone to the corner flag and we told him not to shoot. But fair play to him he stuck it for us today and he pulled us one of the best strikes I have seen. I probably haven't seen a better one in my career to be fair," the English forward who described the goal as a 'wonder strike' further opined.

Wanyama has had a slow return to the Spurs first team since fully recovering from a knee injury that put him out for a period of four months and is yet to be in the starting 11 for a Premier League match.

The midfield workhorse said he was delighted to play a positive role for the side, adding that getting a point away to Liverpool is no mean task.

"I thought in the second half we played much better. We had a feeling we would score but unfortunately we didn't until I came on and I got a goal. Sometimes it's difficult; you can shoot and don't score. I am happy I scored today to help the team,"

"It is a difficult place to come because they always give us a tough time but today we got better and showed what we can do and I think we deserved to win today," the midfielder further stated.

The result sees Spurs remain at fifth on the English Premier League table, four ahead of North London rivals Arsenal who they face on Saturday in Wembley.

Before then, Spurs will take on League Two side Newport County in the FA Cup on Wednesday and Wanyama might start the match.