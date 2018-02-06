Uganda: Bridge Schools Won't Open, Says Ministry

Photo: Daily Monitor

Pupils of Bridge Schools listen to Tororo District education officials recently.

Kampala — The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Mr Alex Kakooza, has said Bridge International Academies will not be allowed to open for the first term today because they are not licensed.

Mr Kakooza yesterday told Daily Monitor that the administration of Bridge academies had not satisfied the requirements to be granted an operating license.

"We received documents from Bridge International Academies but when we verified them, their files were lacking," he said.

He also indicated that the management of Bridge schools was submitting documents for all the schools as a single file yet each school is supposed to meet the requirements.

In a letter dated January 29 purportedly to have originated from the Commissioner of Basic Education, Mr Daniel Nkaada, on behalf of the PS, indicated that the ministry has not received any documents from the management of Bridge International Academies.

"As for an update, I have not received any file from yourselves in my office and therefore I am not sure you will have license in one day left to the opening of first term, 2018," the letter posted on social media platform reads in part.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Morrison Rwakakamba, the country director of Bridge academies, said he had not received the letter from the ministry of Education.

He said they are waiting for licenses or responses on the 42 submissions they had made.

With 63 schools and a pupil-population of 14,000 children, Mr Rwakakamba said they will resume term one normally as they wait for a response from the ministry.

"We continue to follow the guidance provided by the PS that schools, which have submitted documents shall remain open," Mr Rwakakamba said.

He also made evidences available for some of the 42 individual files that they submitted to the ministry of Education in pursuit of licenses.

Mr Rwakakamba said the files for all the 63 schools have been submitted to government.

He also said Bridge International Academies has since rebranded to Bridge Schools Uganda to match the low-cost education they provide in communities.

The letter making rounds on social media also questioned why the management of Bridge Schools has not told their clients that 15 of their schools have no submissions at all.

This newspaper could not independently verify the contents of the letter after the author, Mr Nkaada was reported out of the country.

Ms Prossy Namulema, a parent, said was she worried for her children given the earlier incident where they had to demonstrate at Parliament against an earlier closure attempt.