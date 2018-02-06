Tanzania: Kingunge - Nation Mourns Its Own Political Monument

THOUSANDS of mourners who yesterday thronged the Karimjee hall grounds to bid farewell to veteran politician Mzee Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru poured out tributes, extolling his many virtues and the legacy he left as a leader, philosopher and historian.

Speaker after speaker had both the time something to say about the fallen politician, but all eulogizing him as a hero and leader who fought for the country's rights, insisting that they would truly miss his leadership and guidance in matters Tanzanian.

The man who mourners termed 'selfless and fearless fighter of the less privileged in the community' died on the wee hours of last Friday at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), barely a month after his own wife, Peras, who also passed on at the same hospital. Prior to his death, Kingunge was admitted at MNH for treatment after he was assaulted by a dog at his residence in Dar es Salaam.

Following his demise, Thousands of mourners yesterday braved unforgiving heat at the Dar es Salaam's Karimjee hall to give a heroic send off to the late veteran politician. Monday morning saw many other leaders, friends and sympathisers, visiting his Victoria residence in Dar es Salaam to extend their sympathy to the family and to sign a book of condolence to eulogise the fallen hero.

The requiem mass was conducted at his residence before a historic farewell at the Karimjee Hall. What stunned many Tanzanians is the fact prior to his death, Mzee Kingunge never believed in any religion during his long life as a politician, but he abruptly changed his mind only to repent that he was a Christian just a few days beforehe met death. The crowd went into a somber mood as a vehicle carrying Mzee Kingunge's casket, drove into the park at the Karimjee Hall, from his residence where his funeral service had concluded.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan led hundreds of mourners to pay the last respects. The historic ceremony was also attended by the widow of the father of the nation and Tanzania's first president Mwalimu Julius Nyerere as well as former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete in the company of their wives. Other high-profile officials include former Vice-President, Dr Mohammed Gharib Bilal, former Prime Ministers, Joseph Sinde Warioba, Salim Ahmed Salim, Fredrick Sumaye and Edward Lowasa.

Also in attendance were former Speaker of the National Assembly Pius Msekwa, Chief Justice (CJ) Professor Ibrahim Juma and former CJ Mohammed Chande Othuman among others.

There were also leaders of political parties, Freeman Mbowe (Chadema), Professor Ibrahim Lipumba (CUF), Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad (CUF), Philip Mangula (CCM) and John Shibuda who is the chairman of the Council of Political Parties, among others. In his tribute to the fallen politician, Mr Shibuda who represented all political parties eulogized Mr Kingunge as a visionary leader who really lived as a veteran political leader insisting: "Old is Gold and that is what we can all learn from our departed politician.

" The minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Selemani Jafo who delivered the government's message on behalf of the Vice President eulogized Mr Kingunge as a man who made an outstanding contribution to the nation asking other leaders to borrow a leaf from him. "When he was a minister in the docket that I currently serve, he signed several documents that remain in history even as we bid him farewell today," he insisted.

Mr Jafo added that Kingunge's death was not only a blow to his family but also to the whole nation. Yesterday, the road to hisVictoria home was jam-packed with traffic as Dar es Salaam residents joined his family in mourning the fallen leader.

Traffic later greeted the Central Business District (CBD) as tens of leaders drove to the Karimjee hall in several motorcades and later to the Kinondoni cemetery where he was laid to rest later in the afternoon