6 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #CapeWaterGate - City Warns of Health Risks As Day Zero Is Delayed a Little Further

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Suné Payne

Cape Town's deputy mayor Ian Nielson announced on Monday afternoon that Day Zero has been pushed back to mid-May from the earlier estimated date of 16 April. Earlier in the day, Cape Town residents were urged to adhere to basic hygiene rules to prevent a spread of summer-months illnesses which can be aggravated amid water restrictions.

At a briefing on Monday morning, JP Smith, mayco member for safety and security in the City of Cape Town, briefed the media about health and safety issues around the water crisis.

He confirmed that clinics and hospitals won't have their taps turned off come Day Zero. He also said that the City remains on high alert for any communicable disease that might spread during the summer season.

Here's what came out of the briefing, and from subsequent statements:

Have communicable diseases spread during the water crisis?

There have been "just under 70 cases" of listeria reported in the Western Cape, said Virginia de Azevedo, City of Cape Town Health Manager for Area East (including Khayelitsha, Strand and Sir Lowry's Pass). This is an increase from a City of Cape Town statement in January, when the figure was 47.

Listeria is...

South Africa

State of the Nation Postponed #SONA2018

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced that the State of the Nation, to be delivered by President Jacob Zuma in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.