East Africa: EA States Gear Up for Oil, Gas Explorations

THE fifth edition of the prestigious East African Oil and Gas Summit has now been slated for next June in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Tanzania's current gas exploration and mining is billed to be at the top of agenda, as Kenya is being ranked a major oil exporter before the year 2020.

The event (June 14 - 15, 2018) at the Intercontinental Hotel will also celebrate its fifth anniversary as the most prestigious oil and gas summit in East and Central African region.

The Summit will significantly address onshore oil discoveries in Uganda and Kenya and offshore gas discoveries in Tanzania and Mozambique, developments that have made East Africa a subject of intense interest among the global energy industry.

"The speed at which governments in East Africa are developing hydrocarbon reserves is a clear indication of their will to cement the region's reputation as the new hotspot in hydrocarbon exploration and production," reads a statement from the Summit organisers dispatched to Arusha last week. President John Magufuli has since ordered that exploitation of natural gas begin "as a matter of urgency" while Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta announced his government's plans to bring forward the country's oil production deadline by two years and 'set a path' that would enable the country to become a major producer and exporter by 2019.

The Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS) Agreement between the Joint Venture Partners and the Government of Kenya was signed on March 14, 2017, allowing all EOPS upstream contracts to be awarded.

The EOPS production of 2000 barrels per day is expected to commence around the end of the year. "Africa Oil Corporation is society and wider stakeholders who are able to discuss, and act on, the key opportunities and challenges faced by the industry and its host countries," said Mr Alex Budden, Vice President of Communications and External Relations, at Africa Oil Corp.

"Africa Oil Corp. and its partner Tullow Oil have recently announced a further discovery in the Kenya's South Lokichar oil Project and this event will once again be at the forefront of discussions around how best to expand exploration success and move into a successful development and production phase."

During the previous Gas and Oil Summit 2017 also held in Nairobi, it was announced that Tanzania's energy firm Lake Oil was set to acquire the petroleum retail business of Hashi Energy in Kenya, an acquisition which will add to Lake Oil's existing gas distribution business in the neighbouring country.

This annual summit has proven to be the most productive regional event in East Africa bringing together key decision makers in government, industry, civil