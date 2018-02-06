6 February 2018

Liberia: Open Letter On Education to President George Weah of Liberia

opinion By Tshepo Motsepe

To rebuild a society, a people's government must put in place an education system that drives the achievement of that transformation.

Dear President Weah,

Congratulations on your election to the presidency of the Liberian government; indeed you continue to play a leading role in showing the world that in you Liberia has capacity.

President Weah, your term in office begins at a time when Liberia is on the brink of bankruptcy, and news reports suggest that you have shown immense leadership by taking a salary cut. I salute you for this gesture.

The legacy of slavery has been devastating for the people of your country. As African American historian Carter G Woodson reminds us: "If Liberia has failed, then it is no evidence of the failure of the Negro in government. It is merely evidence of the failure of slavery."

The African continent is plagued by poverty due to colonialism and dispossession, and the despot leaders who have stolen from their people.

President Weah, the Liberian people through the exercise of their right to vote, reminded us that the people of this continent are a hopeful and resilient people -ready to rebuild what slavery and colonialism tried...

