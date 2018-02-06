Uganda: Report On Brain Surgery Deaths Expected Today

Kampala — The minister of Health has said she will today release the findings of their investigations into the brain surgery camp at Mengo hospital last October in which several patients died.

Dr Ruth Aceng said her ministry has completed investigations into the deaths that claimed, among others, former Kyadondo South MP Issa Kikungwe, during operations by American doctors.

"We are preparing guidelines to be adhered to. Clearance must be sought so that if any accidents occur, we are able to follow up and ascertain whether the accident is acceptable. An example is what occurred in Mengo hospital recently," Dr Aceng said.

The minister was speaking at an orthopaedic health camp organised by the Narayan Seva Sansthan Indian Association for Persons with Disabilities at Mulago hospital at the weekend.

Regulating health camps

She added since there is a growing number of health camps organised around the country, the ministry has decided to regulate them.

Asked whether relatives of the deceased patients will be compensated, she said for now, they have not looked at that because some of the deaths may have been inevitable.

When contacted yesterday, Dr Sentongo Katumba, the registrar Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council who led the investigation, could not divulge any information, saying the public should wait for the minister's report.

At the health camp, Dr Aceng admitted that the orthopaedics departments in health units have equipment and personnel challenges but expressed commitment to better the situation.