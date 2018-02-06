6 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UPDF Rehabilitate Hospital, Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mudangha Kolyangha & Joseph Omollo

Tororo — The Uganda People's Defence Forces in partnership with military contingents from the East African Community have rehabilitated Tororo hospital and government schools in Bukedi region as part of the activities to mark 37th Terehe sita day.

Terehe sita is celebrated annually on February 6 to mark the National Resistance Army's first attack on Kabamba barracks in Mubende in 1981, which resulted into a five-year bush war that brought the NRM party in to power.

This year's celebration under the theme "Reaffirming the contribution of the armed forces towards the integration for our strategic security, development and prosperity" will take place in Butaleja District and President Museveni is expected to preside over the event.

The 2nd Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Kirunda Kivenjinja, who also doubles as the Minister for East African Community Affairs, said the army will use the celebrations to reconnect with and give back to the community by offering voluntary services.

"The UPDF with other military contingents from the EAC member states will engage in community-based activities as a way of fostering cooperation between the army and civilians, including medical and engineering services," he said.

The Minister of state for Health (General Duties), Ms Sarah Achieng Opendi, last Friday applauded the army for its civic-military services it is rendering to the community.

Uganda

Music Producer Recounts Singer Mowzey Radio's Last Hours

Mr David Washington Ebangit, a music producer for late crooner Moses Ssekibogo, well known by his stage name Mowzey… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.