Uganda: UPDF Rehabilitate Hospital, Schools

Tororo — The Uganda People's Defence Forces in partnership with military contingents from the East African Community have rehabilitated Tororo hospital and government schools in Bukedi region as part of the activities to mark 37th Terehe sita day.

Terehe sita is celebrated annually on February 6 to mark the National Resistance Army's first attack on Kabamba barracks in Mubende in 1981, which resulted into a five-year bush war that brought the NRM party in to power.

This year's celebration under the theme "Reaffirming the contribution of the armed forces towards the integration for our strategic security, development and prosperity" will take place in Butaleja District and President Museveni is expected to preside over the event.

The 2nd Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Kirunda Kivenjinja, who also doubles as the Minister for East African Community Affairs, said the army will use the celebrations to reconnect with and give back to the community by offering voluntary services.

"The UPDF with other military contingents from the EAC member states will engage in community-based activities as a way of fostering cooperation between the army and civilians, including medical and engineering services," he said.

The Minister of state for Health (General Duties), Ms Sarah Achieng Opendi, last Friday applauded the army for its civic-military services it is rendering to the community.