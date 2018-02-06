Mozambique: INAE Suspended 12 Establishments in January

Maputo — The Mozambican government's National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) suspended 12 shops and other commercial establishments in January.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Monday, the INAE national director of operations in education, culture and sport, Ali Mussa, said the closures were ordered mainly because of extremely poor conditions of hygiene, and the use of obsolete equipment.

“We also noted the presence of products unfit for human consumption”, he added. “A further irregularity found was the sale of counterfeit goods, and in some situations the illegal exercise of economic activities”.

Fines were imposed, Mussa said - but he did not reveal the names or locations of the establishments concerned or the size of the fines. “We are working to produce exact numbers”, he said.

Foodstuffs unfit for consumption were seized, including fish, beans and prawns. Counterfeit Hewlett-Packard (HP) toner was also seized from 15 establishments in Maputo city and Inhambane province.

“The state is the major client that buys toner”, said Mussa. “So counterfeit toner damages the Mozambican state as well as some private companies. We don't yet know how much the state is losing through purchasing this counterfeit material”.

Mussa added that INAE seized counterfeit sanitary pads “which were causing complications for women. We received denunciations and we decided to follow this case”.