South Africa: Dear DA - Day Zero Is Election Day 2019, Not May 2018

opinion

With all the coverage of Day Zero and Patricia de Lille the DA has to resist being distracted from its biggest challenge, the political El Niño of 2019. But how can the DA focus on an election 15 months away, when they daily have to manage an ongoing and unfolding natural disaster? Keep it simple. Keep it separate.

The DA has shown relentless growth at each election, climbing from 1.7% of the national vote in 1994 to 27% in 2016. Why? I believe there are two main reasons. First, their governmental track record. From clean audits, to increased housing delivery, to rising education results, to improved health care, to escalating employment. Where the DA governs, the issues that affect those trapped in the apartheid legacy, meaning the (former) base of the ANC, are being systematically eroded.

And for the DA to keep growing they have to consistently and methodically spread that message. No one else is going to do it for them. They cannot expect the news media to broadcast "the DA good news report". The media will follow the newest and biggest story, that is its reality. Given the choice between a new Oscar Pistorius scandal and the latest...