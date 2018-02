Photo: RFI

A merchant vessel carrying some 1,500 tons of shipment is likely to sink off Bosaso's Red Sea after officials of Bosaso port refused to dock at the port, residents said.

Pictures posted on social media shows a vessel washed up on the shore of Bosaso. There is no comment from the Puntland authorities on the vessel.

Puntland handed over the management of Bosaso port to DP World in October last year.