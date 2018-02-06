Sudan: Ministry of Oil and Gas - New System for Unloading Oil Tankers

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Oil and Gas Engineer Saad-Eddin Al-Bushra has unveiled a new system to unload oil tankers through bond system to ensure stability of oil supply, pointing to the computerization of all service stations to monitor the movement of oil products.

This came during his field visit Monday to the Stations Computerization Project, which allows sighting of all service stations in Khartoum state, adding that the experience will be generalized to the all states of Sudan.

Engineer Al-Bushra revealed the daily consumption of oil derivatives including gasoline 8,450 tons per day, benzene 3,100 tons per day and gas 1,300 tons per day, affirming the stability of supply in the all states of Sudan. He pointed to the ministry's efforts to complete monitoring of depositories and tankers traffic to enhance control over oil products.

Engineer Al-Bushra said that there was a project started by Bashaer Company through gas packing in the service stations and he expected to have an impact on the reduction of gas prices to reduce the burden on the citizen.

Engineer Al-Bushra said that his ministry has remained developing the electronic control systems to enhance the supply management in an advanced manner and provide information to enable decision-making.

The Director General of Supply at the Ministry of Oil and Gas Abdul-Azim Saleh asserted the existence of abundance in oil products according to data of daily consumption distribution, explaining that the system has remained providing the required information in a timely manner as to enable close follow-up.