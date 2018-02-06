5 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of International Cooperation Meets AfDB Country Director

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman discussed at his office Monday with the Country Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB) the role of the Bank in the economic and social development in Sudan, particularly in the fields of agriculture, health, water, infrastructure and poverty reduction.

The Minister of International Cooperation said that AfDB played a major role in promoting economic development in Sudan, calling for coordination of efforts with other development partners, pointing out to the importance of benefiting from the added value of gum Arabic production as well as construction of silos for grain storage.

For his part, the AfDB Country Director said that the bank's plan for 2018 included support for water projects in Port Sudan which are to be launched in next March, in addition to programs in the domains of health and combating of the hot zone diseases, besides the role of the bank in supporting the private sector through the partnership project between the private and public sectors.

He said that the bank was currently studying the possibility of financing the electricity link between Sudan and Ethiopia as well as the implementation of the study on the railway building between Sudan and Ethiopia in coordination with the Ministry of Roads.

