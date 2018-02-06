Sudan: Security Agents Detain Omda in Kass, South Darfur

Kass — Officers of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) held Omda Suleiman Khamis Abdelkheir, nicknamed Suleiman Saki, from his home in El Majlis district in Kass at 9 pm on Friday.

A relative of the mayor reported to Radio Dabanga that they took him to the NISS office in Kass. On Sunday, he was transferred to NISS offices in the South Darfur capital of Nyala.

"We don't understand at all why he was held," he said.

He added that Abdelkheir was suffering from health problems and lying in bed when he was detained. His family went to the NISS offices in Kass and Nyala but they were not allowed to see him.