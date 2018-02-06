5 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Rust Guilty of Culpable Homicide in Poacher's Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — Kai Rust, a farmer who stood trial for a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a suspected poacher on his father's farm near Okahandja in 2016, has been found guilty of culpable homicide.

The Windhoek Regional Court delivered the verdict to Rust, 45, who was facing three counts of attempted murder as well as a murder charge for the death of Andreas Ukandanga, 41.

He was said to have attempted to kill three of Ukandanga's companions, but was instead found guilty of culpable homicide and not murder with direct intent.

Handing down judgement in the matter Magistrate Alexis Diergaardt having convicted Rust of culpable homicide, found him not guilty on all three charges of attempted murder.

The court indicated that Rust, who is trained in firearms, should have foreseen the eminent consequence of him firing those shots. The court is convinced that the accused was negligent in his actions, which consequently resulted in the death of Ukandanga.

The prosecution was charging that Rust intentionally killed Ukandanga when he fired the shots on his father's farm north-east of Okahandja on January 27, 2016. Based on the evidence presented by a forensic expert, the court came to the conclusion that Rust did not have a direct intent to kill Ukandanga on that fateful date. The forensic report further indicated that the bullet that hit Ukandanga was a ricocheting bullet, which was not directly intended for him.

Diergaardt explained that according to the court's own findings when they visited the scene of the crime in Okahandja late last year, it is very difficult to see a person seated behind a rock where Ukandanga was from the position where Rust fired the shots. "One can only see the upper part of the rock from that point, no one can see a person behind the rock," narrated Diergaardt.

Ndara Ndjamba, one of the suspected poachers informed the court through his testimony that on the date in question they were on Rust's farm hunting illegally. Further stating that while they were busy skinning a kudu they had killed they heard gunshots with one of the bullets hitting Ukandanga and the other hitting their hunting dog.

"I am a little bit disappointed about the judgment. I am sorry that somebody was hurt but I was not aware that there was a person. I am sorry that the incident occurred," said Rust moments after the court handed down judgment in his case.

Rust will make a return in court for mitigation and sentencing on February 16. His bail has been extended until his next appearance. Defence attorney Jan Wessels is representing Rust with Fillemon Nyau prosecuting for the state.

Namibia

Keetmans Councillor Resigns Over Job Row

Keetmanshoop municipality councillor Justine Louw has resigned effective last Friday after fellow councillors made a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.