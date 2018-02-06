5 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Champions Armed Forces Survive Brikama Scare

By Sulayman Bah

League champions Armed Forces had their stars to thank after nicking in a goal to force for a share of the spoils against Brikama United over the weekend.

Staged at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium, it was league fixture number ten for the Barracks outfit in an action packed duel.

The showdown wasn't lacking in drama with the referee issuing two sending-offs one for each team for foul-mouthed rants in the pitch.

Assisted by Yahya Aihmane, Ensa Badjie picked a through ball to beat the Soldiers' defence before coolly rounding off goalkeeper Baka Ceesay to slot home for Brikama's opening goal.

Trouble then heightened for the champions when their captain got his marching orders forcing them to play ten-men until in the dying minutes when Brikama's scorer Badjie saw red too for vile language.

Armed Forces by this time looked re-energised and a fantastic link-up play in attack paid off for an equaliser.

Ex-Santos FC forward Emil Sambou sped into the box and appeared to beat the on-rushing Brikama United net-minder to the ball who tripped him off as the referee pointed to the spot-kick which the soldiers converted to settle for a 1-1 draw.

