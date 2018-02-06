6 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dr Slaa - I Resigned From Chadema Because of Lowassa

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Former Chadema secretary general Dr Wilbroad Slaa has reiterated that he resigned from active politics after being disappointed with the arrival of former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa into the opposition party.

Dr Slaa - who was recently appointed by President John Magufuli to be the country's ambassador - left the country after resigning from his post at the main opposition party in the run up to the 2015 general election.

Speaking on Clouds TV's 360 morning talk show on Tuesday February 6, 2018, Dr Slaa said his leaving active party politics was purely a result of the Chadema's decision to accept former Premier Edward Lowassa to join Chadema.

"It was impossible for me to remain in a party that has abandoned its own policies and beliefs... .He (Mr Lowassa) was part of the list of shame that I announced during my days as an opposition politician so it was difficult to be part of the team that would clear his image," added.

