5 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: President Congratulates First Gambian Catholic Bishop

Tagged:

Related Topics

State House, Banjul, 3 February 2018 - President Adama Barrow on behalf of the government and people of The Gambia congratulates the Catholic community in The Gambia on the occasion of the ordination of the first Gambian Bishop, His Lordship, Bishop Gabriel Mendy. President Barrow prays that the ordination of Bishop Mendy will further strengthen the relations amongst Gambians of all denominations and religions. He urges the Bishop to continue to promote peaceful co-existence amongst Gambians.

The ordination of Bishop Mendy is a solemn occasion for all Gambians, the first time a citizen amongst the Catholic community is elevated to that position. The President was represented at the ceremony by a delegation of Cabinet Ministers and his Advisor on religious Affairs, Hon Dembo Bojang. He wishes the Bishop success in his new task.

Gambia

'Arrest, Detention of Dr. Ceesay Unlawful'-CSOs

Civil Society Organizations of The Gambia unanimously condemn the arrest and detention of Dr. Ismaila Ceesay calling it… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.