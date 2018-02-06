Tanzania: Alliance, Biashara Seal Premiership

Mwanza — ALLIANCE FC and Biashara Mara claimed two more Premier League spots after winning their Group C matches in Mwanza and Musoma venues yesterday.

Biashara have qualified as the Group's top team having collected 30 points, while Alliance also sailed through as the Group's runners up. Dodoma FC who were also well placed for promotion were kicked out despite their 2-0 victory over Toto Africans at Jamhuri Stadium.

Dodoma finished with 28 points similar to Alliance, but inferior goal average deeply affected them. Alliance have scored 24 goals and conceded 11 ending with 13 Goal Difference (GD) as opposed to Dodoma who have netted 17 goals while allowing 10 goals behind their net, hence posting a 7-GD.

Alliance defeated JKT Oljoro 2-1 in the Group C final match at Nyamagana Stadium while Biashara defeated Transit Camp of Shinyanga 3-1 in a thrilling match held in Musoma. Toto Africans who suffered a 2-0 loss to hosts Dodoma FC at Jamhuri Stadium yesterday, were relegated to the Second Division League as the bottom-placed team in their group.

The two teams join Coastal Union, KCM, JKT Tanzania who have already qualified to feature for the Premier League next season. Alliance dependable hitman, Dickson Ambundo scored his team's opener in the 15th minute on spot kick following a foul at JKT Oljoro box.

The teams went for a breather with Alliance leading 1-0. Alliance netted their second goal almost ten minutes after the restart while JKT Oljoro's consolation goal was netted in the late second half.

Alliance will be the second team from Mwanza to feature in the Premier League next season as KCM will be the fourth Dar es Salaam side in the premiership.