Photo: The Herald

Vice President Retired General Chiwenga (file photo).

Vice President Constatino Chiwenga's mother in law could contest in this year's elections after Seke rural leaders introduced her as the next MP for the area.

Helga Mubaiwa was introduced at the weekend in Manyame where she was officiating at the completion of Whealerdale Clinic and Hughes Primary School.

Mubaiwa was introduced to hundreds of villagers by the Manyame Rural District chairperson, Dickson Mudzara.

According to Mudzara, the VP's in-law is the next MP for Seke as she assisted in the completion of the construction of the local clinic and the school. Phineas Chihota is the current Zanu PF MP for Seke.

Mudzara told the villagers that Seke was in need of businesspeople like Mubaiwa to contest in elections and represent them in Parliament as some politicians had proven to be incompetent after failing to complete the construction of Whealerdale Clinic and St Hughes primary school.

"For the past five years, senior Zanu PF officials here have been failing to complete the construction of the clinic. However, Mai Mubaiwa has managed to do that even before becoming an MP," Mudzara said.

Mudzara said most students at the primary school, which was constructed some 100 year ago, were learning under trees after their classrooms were condemned as unsafe by the education ministry.

Mubaiwa is the wife of Ken Mubaiwa, the president of Dynamos Football Club and the couple's daughter, Marry Mubaiwa, is married to Chiwenga.

She did not object to being introduced as the next MP something which left many in no doubt that it was indeed her dream to be the next MP of the area.

Mrs Mubaiwa also pledged to pay school fees for 10 underprivileged children.