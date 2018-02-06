South Africa: ANC Condemns Assault Outside Luthuli

press release

The African National Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms the assault of protestors by a grouping outside the ANC Headquarters, Chief Albert Luthuli House, earlier today. Regardless of what some may deem as provocation by the Black First Land First Movement who intended to march to Luthuli House, there will never be any justification for scenes as the ones witnessed today. Disturbing in the extreme is the assault of women in so callous and dehumanizing manner.

The ANC calls upon on law enforcement agencies to act without fear or favor to bring the perpetrators to book. Should these perpetrator be found to be members of the ANC, the relevant structures, must without any delay, institute disciplinary proceedings against them.