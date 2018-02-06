Africa: Ethiopia to Host 2020 CHAN Cup

The Ethiopian football Federation (EFF) has officially received the CHAN flag to host the 2020 African Championship, commonly known as CHAN Cup, at the closing day of the fifth CHAN Cup in Morocco.

The host nation Morocco took the fifth CHAN Cup title beating Nigeria 4-0 in the final on Sunday.

The EFF President Jonedin Basha received the flag in that closing ceremony. The CHAN flag was lowered and carried by the federation of the host country and handed over to the CAF President, who in turn passed it on to the EFF President who is due to stage the next Games in two years' time.

That signaled an entertaining display designed to introduce the next host country. The CAF President and Local Organizing Committee delivered concluding speeches.

Though the federation has shown willingness to host the sixth CHAN Cup still there are many unanswered questions. It was earlier reported that the EFF has not made any formal bid to host the 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN).

However, EFF president, Junedin Basha, stated that CAF has decided to evaluate whether Ethiopia is capable of hosting this big continental event.

One serious problem is the country doesn't have strong football team. Considering their current position the national football team have little power to appear strong two years from now.

Meanwhile, Morocco became the first host nation to claim the African Nations Championship (CHAN) title with a convincing 4-0 win over 10-man Nigeria in Sunday's final.

Key moments either side of half-time turned the match in the hosts' favour as Morocco's Zakaria Hadraf scored just before the break with Nigeria's Peter Eneji Moses sent-off for a second yellow card just after.

Walid El Karti and Hadraf - with his second - added to Morocco's lead in quick succession on the hour mark.

The rout was completed by Ayoub El Kaabi, who had hit the woodwork twice, scoring his ninth goal of the tournament which is for home-based African players.

Morocco's first chance came in the third minute when Walid El Karti flicked the ball in from close range.

The hosts thought they had scored just four minutes later when Ayoub El Kaabi headed home, only for the assistant referee's flag to go up - claiming the corner had swung out of play before it reached the striker.

El Kaabi then struck the bar with a spectacular overhead kick and Nigeria's goalkeeper Oladele Ajiboye had two regulation saves to make before Morocco's pressure told.

Captain Badr Benoun strode down the left wing and pushed the ball through to Abdeljalil Jbira in behind the defence who cut the ball back to Hadraf in the centre to guide the ball home.

Nigeria relied mainly on long balls forward for their attacks and Morocco's Anas Zniti did not have a serious save to make before half-time.

Just two minutes after the break Peter Eneji Moses was sent off for a second booking after a clumsy late foul on Mohammed Nahiri.

On the hour mark Morocco doubled their lead when El Kaabi's overhead kick hit the post and rebounded out for El Haddad to fire in another shot which Ajboye could only parry, leaving El Karti with an easy header.

Three minutes later Hadraf scored his second after El Haddad's cross fell to him via a deflection off Kalu Okogbue and another Ajiboye parry.

Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi scored against Nigeria to finish as the tournament's top scorer with nine goals.

El Kaabi finally got on the scoresheet after 73 minutes when the ball ricocheted around the area and fell at his feet for him to grab his 9th goal of the tournament.

In truth, Nigeria's 10 men were unable to threaten Morocco at all in the second-half with Anas Zniti untroubled in the hosts' goal.

El Kaabi's goals saw him named man-of-the-tournament and will have caught the eye of Morocco's full national coach Herve Renard who was watching from the stands, as he looks to finalise his squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.