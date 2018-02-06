5 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Drone Strikes Rise By 80 Percent Worldwide, Including Somalia

According to the US Mint Press website, US drone strikes in various parts of the world, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, have increased by 80%.

In reference to Donald Trump's campaign promise to reduce drone attacks, the site says the death toll of civilians killed in the first seven months of Trump's presidency is much higher than that recorded during the eight-year period. years of President Barack Obama's term.

"It was in the days of George W. Bush that drone strikes became an important weapon in the fight against terrorism. 57 attacks were carried out in Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen, resulting in the deaths of between 384 and 807 civilians.

This program grew in the days of Obama: the number of drone strikes increased, 563 attacks were carried out in the aforementioned countries. In the era of Trump, this figure has increased considerably," says Mint Press.

