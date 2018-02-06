6 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Yes, I Worked in a Supermarket in Canada

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Former Chadema secretary general, Dr Wilbroad Slaa has confirmed reports that he surely worked in a supermarket while in Canada.

Speaking on a Clouds TV morning talk show - that is known as 360 - on Tuesday, February 06, 2018, Dr Slaa said though the information was exaggerated, it was true that he worked in a huge supermarket in Canada.

"The information was exaggerated but I really worked in a supermarket. It is a huge supermarket with lots of activities," he said.

News about Dr Slaa working in a supermarket broke out in November last year.

He was reported to be working in Costco Supermarket as Sales Advisor. Costco Supermarket is located at Oakville, Toronto in Canada.

