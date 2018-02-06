Arusha Gymkhana Club golfer Travers Simon was in a class of his own as he beat a field of 80 players to win of the CMC February Monthly Mug tournament.

Simon, playing off handicap 4, scored 68 net strokes to eclipse top challengers in Peniel Uliwa, N. Matsuoka and Chadha Gav in division A at the Arusha Gymkhana Club course on Sunday.

He beat Uliwa on countback decision, while Matsuoka, who netted 70 strokes, finished third.

Speaking to The Citizen shortly after the end of the tournament, Simon said he was delighted with the victory and promised to replicate his form in the forthcoming competitions. "Everything was just going right for me on the course. I am very happy for this feat," he said.

The battle for the Division B title was also tough with P. Niskala claiming the division's top honour with 67 strokes. The second position went to Neote Avtar Singh, who notched 71 strokes.

Shaku Aku netted 74 strokes to finish third, a point ahead of fourth-placed Bansal Teji.

"I am very happy to win on this course. My game is growing steadily and I hope perform even better in the forthcoming events," Niskala said shortly after claiming the Division B title.

The Division C title went to Jivan Murad, who fired fabulous 66 net strokes. He was followed by Somji Riyaz with 68 strokes.

"It wasn't easy at all, but I managed to keep my composure to achieve this," said Murad.