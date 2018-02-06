6 February 2018

Nigeria: Secessionist Agitations - Nigeria Assures Cameroon On Cooperation

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian government has assured its Cameroonian counterpart of full cooperation in dealing with secessionist agitation especially in the Anglophone speaking areas of the country, saying it never to submit any of its areas to be used as launch base secessionists or their allies in whatever form.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, who made Nigeria's stance known yesterday in Abuja, during the opening ceremony of the 6th Session of Cameroon/Nigeria Trans-Border Security Committee, insisted that no Nigerian territory would be used as a stage ground to destabilize Cameroon.

But Nigeria, according to the security Adviser, encouraged Cameroonian government to engage all aggrieved parties in a constructive manner, saying such would de-escalate tensions in Anglophone speaking areas.

According to him: "There should be no doubt whatsoever, of Nigeria's support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cameroon. We encourage the Cameroonian authorities to engage all aggrieved parties in a constructive manner to de-escalate tensions in Anglophone regions."

Monguno also advised the Cameroonian authorities to facilitate the return of their refugees that had crossed the border into Nigerian territory due to heightened tension and apprehension.

He said Nigeria as a signatory of most of the United Nation's International protocols on the Rights of Refugees and their humane treatment would enforce all the needed provisions.

The meeting between the two African nations, according to him, was expected to examine trans-border security issues and build on successes recorded so far in the actualization of peace and security along the borders.

In his remarks, the Cameroon Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization Rene Emmanuel Sadi, commended the collaborative efforts between Nigeria and Cameroon that decimated the Boko Haram terrorist group.

