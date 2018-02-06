African Lyon have earned promotion to the Mainland Tanzania Premier league after squeezing a 1-0 win against Kiluvya United in the First Division League match at Filbert Bayi Secondary School ground, Mkuza in Coast Region yesterday.

Lyon's qualification brings to six teams that are through to next season's Premier League, which decides the country's representatives in the Africa Champions League.

Others are JKT Ruvu, Kinondoni Municipality Club (KMC), Coastal Union of Tanga, Biashara Mara and Mwanza's Alliance FC.(Majuto Omary)