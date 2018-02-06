6 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Aochamub Officially Appointed NAC Acting CEO

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Former presidential press secretary Albertus Aochamub has accepted the position of Namibia Airports Company (NAC) acting chief executive officer after he was seconded by the presidency last week.

The secondment was necessitated by the resignation of current acting CEO Lot Haifidi.

Haifidi who has been acting in that position for the last five months will return to his substantive position as NAC's strategic executive for corporate governance.

Aochamub would be "NAC's acting CEO for a period of 12 months or until such time a substantive CEO is approved... . The position of the chief executive officer will be advertised in the fourth quarter of 2018," NAC's board chairperson Rodgers Kauta said in a statement yesterday.

Kauta said Aochamub has demonstrated throughout his career the ability to work successfully in different environments, designing and leading strategies that resulted in impressive value creation.

He said Aochamub is a transformation leader who is a former president of the Southern African Broadcasting Association (SABA) and also former vice-president of the Commonwealth Broadcasting Association (CBA).

According to the statement, Aochamub has a combined two-decade track record in senior management in telecommunications (fixed, mobile and internet), commercial banking, public broadcasting and the government sector.

He has from 2010 to 2015 served as the managing director of Namibia's public broadcaster, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and led the broadcaster to being amongst the top three in Southern Africa to have successfully deployed digital terrestrial television ahead of the global deadline, the statement adds.

The CEO position at the troubled parastatal became vacant following Tamer EL-Kallawi's suspension in June last year, on full pay, pending investigations into alleged tender irregularities.

Since his suspension, the strategic executive for human resources, Josephine Soroses, acted in the position before being replaced by Haifidi.

Namibia

Keetmans Councillor Resigns Over Job Row

Keetmanshoop municipality councillor Justine Louw has resigned effective last Friday after fellow councillors made a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.