Namibia: Father Arrested for Rape Wants Bail

Windhoek — A 29-year-old man from Okuryangava, Windhoek who stands accused of raping his daughter from when she was 13, and forced her to abort numerous times, wants the court to grant him bail.

The prosecution is alleging that between 2013 and 2017, the accused raped his biological daughter when he unlawfully had sexual relations with her on several occasions. According to the prosecution the two are guilty of incest given the fact that a father-daughter relationship exists between two.

Not only did the accused rape the victim (now 18) but he allegedly forced her to abort on several occasions, according to the substantial facts on the accused's charge sheet.

It is alleged that the suspect was 11 years old when he fathered the victim with a woman 15 years his senior

The accused was arrested on November 2, 2017 and was charged with rape, incest and abortion.

The state has indicated its displeasure to have him released on grounds the seriousness of the alleged offence and that investigations into the matter are still at an early stage and it would not be in the interest of the public or justice to have the accused released on bail.

"It won't be in the interest of the public nor the state, putting in mind that these crimes are high on our court rolls (sic)," said state prosecutor Victoria Thompson who further stated there is fear that the accused will interfere with investigations and, harass the complainant.

The accused who is a soldier with the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) said that he has to be released on bail, as he is the family's sole breadwinner.

The accused has a pregnant wife and seven children including the victim who all depend on him financially. The accused has informed the court he is in a position to pay N$2,000 for his freedom while he awaits trial.

The suspect will make his next appearance in court before magistrate Molefe Siwaniso with Undjombala as his defence attorney on February 12 for the continuation of his formal bail application.