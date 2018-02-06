Nigeria: Kanu Resurfaces With 2 Million Man March

Abuja — PROMOTER of the defunct Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha YEAA, Prince Daniel Kanu has re-emerged on the nation's political scene with the New Deal Organisation, a vehicle through which he seeks to organize a two million man march to develop a new vision for the country.

At a news conference yesterday in Abuja, Kanu alongside other leaders of the organization regretted the death of former military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, saying the development set Nigeria back by several years.

"Cast your minds back to the 1990s when the youths of this country gathered together and felt that if the then Vision 2010 was implemented, the country would be better for it. We felt that the man (Abacha) that had the vision be allowed to transmute into a civilian president because we feared that if there was a change of regime at that time, the vision could be truncated. The contents of the Vision 2010 still remains valid till today", he said.

Explaining the resolve of the group to review the Vision 2010 as well as 20:2020 and bring them in conformity with current realities, Kanu said the group would during the Two Million Man March next month launch the Vision 2030.

"I have spoken to a lot of kids and teenagers who were not aware of what happened in 1998. They think that it is normal for the dollar to be N360. It is not normal. They do not know that it was once N22. We need to take Nigeria back to that period", he added.

Recalling that the Vision 2010 was a by-product of the 1996 National Constitutional Conference, Kanu lamented that "due to the termination of the Vision 2010, and again Vision 20:2020, ineptitude, corruption, policy somersault and nepotism, Nigeria has plunged into crises after crises and the people are unhappy.

"The lack of a clear and concise vision, and hopelessness caused by neglect of disillusioned youths, have resulted in high poverty level, high inflation, high unemployment, kidnapping, elevated crime rates, militancy in the south-south, terrorism in the north-east, and secession agitation in the south east and south-south.

"Based on the current trend of events, our prospects as a people and nation is are grim with no hope in sight. With over 1, 500 percent increase in the prices of most basic goods and services since 1998, and crude oil becoming unreliable, our prediction is that 20 years from now, prices will be 5, 000 per cent higher than today with elevated poverty, higher crime rate and disenchantment", he lamented.