6 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Boinnet, Kinoti Fail to Produce Miguna at Milimani Court

Photo: Joseph Ngunjiri/Nairobi News
Miguna MIguna being escorted to Kadiajo Law Court.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and DCI boss George Kinoti failed to show up in court on Tuesday morning and did not produce lawyer Miguna Miguna as ordered.

On Monday, the High Court ordered that the two appear before it and bring Mr Miguna to court.

Mr Miguna Miguna's lawyers asked the court to detain two officers sent to represent Mr Boinnet and Mr Kinoti until the two security bosses appeared in court in person.

CHARGED

They also asked the judge to order that Mr Miguna be brought to the Milimani law courts in Nairobi, after state lawyer Nicholas Mutuku said that he had been charged at the Kajiado law courts in the morning.

Mr Miguna was scheduled to appear at the Milimani court on Tuesday at 9am.

