6 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The People's Tribunal On Economic Crime - Holding Power to Account

RESOURCE: The People's Tribunal on Economic Crime- February 5, 2018
In the face of slow moving state institutions, politically compromised investigative agencies, and obstructive politicians, South African citizens are exercising their power to challenge the corrupt directly. The first hearings of the People's Tribunal on Economic Crime in South Africa commenced on Saturday 3 February at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Running until 7 February, the tribunal is a statement: We will no longer wait in vain for state action. We will gather, hear and publicise the evidence of economic crimes from South Africa's past and present. By OPEN SECRETS.

The People's Tribunal on Economic Crime in South Africa draws on a powerful history of People's Tribunals around the world. These have been used by civil society to address human rights violations where the state has failed to demand accountability. They include investigations into the Vietnam War, abuses in Palestine, and genocide in Indonesia.

Drawing on these models, a coalition of civil society organisations including Open Secrets, Corruption Watch, the Public Affairs Research Institute, the Right2Know Campaign and the Foundation for Human Rights has come together to create the People's Tribunal on Economic Crime in South Africa.

What's unique about this Tribunal is that it's the first of its kind anywhere...

