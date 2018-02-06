Local fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch local Castle Larger Premier Soccer League (CLPSL) after Kwese TV announced that it has no intention of bidding for rights to broadcast the local league.

The Strive Masiyiwa owned television which entered the country last year through an Econet Media partnership with Dr Dish has been tipped as one of the pay-per-view television bidding for the rights after Multi-Choice decided not to renew its partnership with ZPSL.

In a statement released Monday, Econet Media said it wishes to make it clear that it has not submitted any bids nor entered into any negotiations for the said rights and does not plan to do so now or in the near future.

"As part of its strategy in Zimbabwe, Kwese has entered into arrangements with a number of local sports federations and will continue to develop further relationships with sports organisations," said the statement.

"However the PSL tender does not fall under the company's current rollout of products, programmes and activities."

Econet media added, "In the meantime, it is important to highlight that a critical part of Kwese TV's current rollout programme includes the establishment of comprehensive in-country infrastructure directly and in collaboration with selected partners to support production of local sports and entertainment programmes."

The statement further said Econet Media acknowledged "with gratitude the enthusiastic and overwhelming support it has received and continues to receive from Zimbabweans and will continue to build on its strategy to bring top quality entertainment at affordable prices whilst creating employment for entrepreneurs and young people."

This has left a Switzerland-based Infront Sports and Media as the only one which has shown interest in securing the said broadcasting rights.