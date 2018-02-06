5 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Oppah Says Needs $20m for Command Fishing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Environment, water and climate minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said her portfolio needed $20 million to implement the Command Wildlife and Fisheries programme.

Government, late last year, introduced Command Livestock program which also encompasses Command Wildlife and Fisheries.

The initiative is aimed at increasing and improving food and nutrition by intensifying meat production which had deteriorated over the past two decades.

The entire programme, according to the Finance ministry, needs $300 million.

Out of the total $300 million government said it was able to provide $80m and appealed to the private sector for the remaining $220 million.

Speaking to the business community recently in the capital, minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said at least $20 million was needed for the Command Wildlife and Fisheries project.

"This programme requires at least $20 million in terms of financing and also requires intensive marketing, a lot of research and collaboration for it to succeed," he said.

She said government had spared 200 big dams for Command Fishing.

"Under the first phase 200 big dams will be used mainly for three forms of fishing project which the cage culture and we will have the commercial big companies like what we find in lake Kariba under Lake Harvest," said minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She added, "We will also be putting up at least eight cages in our 200 big dams and on the medium to small scale we will be putting four cages per dam and lastly we will be having artisanal fishing where the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife management will be issuing licenses to individuals interested in the fishing project(s)."

Zimbabwe

Former Grace Mugabe Allies Seek Ruling Party Readmission

Former Zanu-PF Youth League leader Kudzanai Chipanga has apologised for his links to the G40 cabal and wrote to First… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.