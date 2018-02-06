6 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dr Slaa - I Cannot Be Silenced in Issues of Public Interest

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
Chadema's former secretary Wilbrod Slaa.
By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Almost two years since he announced his resignation from active party politics, the former Chadema secretary general, Dr Wilbroad Slaa, has said he will always be outspoken in issues of national interest.

"As a Tanzanian, I have all rights to comment on anything that goes around in my country. I only retired from active party politics but I will always speak whenever it is necessary," Dr Slaa - who was appointed Ambassador by President John Magufuli in November last year - said on Clouds TV's 360 talk show on Tuesday, February 06, 2018.

He however maintained that as of now, he doesn't belong to any political party insisting however that since politics is everything, he remains very much a politician.

"Everything we do is politics. I only resigned from doing active politics and therefore, I will not keep quite on burning issues," he explained.

More on This

Iconic Slaa 'Wills' to Serve Under Magufuli Govt

FORMER Secretary General of the opposition Chadema, now Ambassador-Designate, Dr Wilbrod Slaa, has assured President… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.