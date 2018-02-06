6 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC's Days of Confusion, Tension and Desperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The political conflict between President Jacob Zuma and the party he professed undying love for is reaching new levels of confusion. While the National Working Committee spent Monday afternoon discussing what to do next, two different groups protested over his future. Meanwhile, both sides, Zuma and Luthuli House, are showing through their tactics that they are now reaching out for help from people and bodies outside the ANC. This is something new in our politics. It demonstrates the seriousness of the stakes involved, and how desperate they are both becoming. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

It was the perfect demonstration of how strange and odd the ANC's internal politics has become. The party's secretary-general walked out of Luthuli House to receive a memorandum from the Black First Land First grouping. They received him politely, and he thanked them for their discipline.

As the group protesting to retain Zuma, this was a WhatsApp group in operation. But the ANC members, who were demanding that Zuma go, were booing Ace Magashule. Booing their own secretary-general. If ever anyone wanted proof that the battle for Nasrec was still going, here it was.

But in many ways, this is not surprising. It is well-known that the...

South Africa

State of the Nation Postponed #SONA2018

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced that the State of the Nation, to be delivered by President Jacob Zuma in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.