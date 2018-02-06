South Africa: ANC's Days of Confusion, Tension and Desperation

analysis

The political conflict between President Jacob Zuma and the party he professed undying love for is reaching new levels of confusion. While the National Working Committee spent Monday afternoon discussing what to do next, two different groups protested over his future. Meanwhile, both sides, Zuma and Luthuli House, are showing through their tactics that they are now reaching out for help from people and bodies outside the ANC. This is something new in our politics. It demonstrates the seriousness of the stakes involved, and how desperate they are both becoming. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

It was the perfect demonstration of how strange and odd the ANC's internal politics has become. The party's secretary-general walked out of Luthuli House to receive a memorandum from the Black First Land First grouping. They received him politely, and he thanked them for their discipline.

As the group protesting to retain Zuma, this was a WhatsApp group in operation. But the ANC members, who were demanding that Zuma go, were booing Ace Magashule. Booing their own secretary-general. If ever anyone wanted proof that the battle for Nasrec was still going, here it was.

But in many ways, this is not surprising. It is well-known that the...