South Africa: Pule Mabe Appointed ANC National Spokesperson

Former Member of Parliament, Pule Mabe, has been appointed as the ANC's new national spokesperson, the party said on Tuesday.

"He is product of the ANC's political preparatory school, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), and rose through its ranks to serve as treasurer general in both the 23rd and 24th national executive committees (NEC)," said ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

Duarte said Mabe was serving a second term as a member of the national executive committee and had been serving as a member of the ANC's NEC sub-committee on communications since 2012.

She said Mabe was a qualified journalist who previously worked for mainstream print media and held a BTech in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology.

He is currently in the process of completing a Masters in Business Leadership.

In 2014, Mabe was deployed as a member of Parliament following that year's general election.

He resigned from the position in 2017 and continued pursuing business interests.

The party wished Mabe well in his new role and said it had full confidence in him to execute the new task.

Source: News24