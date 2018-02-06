6 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pule Mabe Appointed ANC National Spokesperson

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Member of Parliament, Pule Mabe, has been appointed as the ANC's new national spokesperson, the party said on Tuesday.

"He is product of the ANC's political preparatory school, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), and rose through its ranks to serve as treasurer general in both the 23rd and 24th national executive committees (NEC)," said ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

Duarte said Mabe was serving a second term as a member of the national executive committee and had been serving as a member of the ANC's NEC sub-committee on communications since 2012.

She said Mabe was a qualified journalist who previously worked for mainstream print media and held a BTech in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology.

He is currently in the process of completing a Masters in Business Leadership.

In 2014, Mabe was deployed as a member of Parliament following that year's general election.

He resigned from the position in 2017 and continued pursuing business interests.

The party wished Mabe well in his new role and said it had full confidence in him to execute the new task.

Source: News24

South Africa

State of the Nation Postponed #SONA2018

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced that the State of the Nation, to be delivered by President Jacob Zuma in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.