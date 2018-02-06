Local netball received a major boost after a sponsorship package worth $250 000 by Pickglow Trading on Saturday. The league will go by the name Rainbow Netball League and will see the sport becoming one of the best sponsored disciplines in the country.

The amount will cover transport and accommodation when the league resumes for the 2018 season.

Aaron Chinhara, the Pickglow Petroleum managing director, promised to raise the package to $500 000 in the final year if the league is transparent and accountable.

"We are happy to partner Zimbabwe Netball League and we have been supporting the sport locally but now we are sponsoring it directly.

"The good thing is we will be dealing directly with the teams unlike when we used to fund ZINA and this is part of our corporate social responsibility as we seek to give back to the society.

"We value professionalism and transparency and accountability is crucial as failure to do so will not see us improve the package after two years," said Chinhara.

An executive was put in place and it will see Melody Garikai as the chairlady, Joselyn Muchenje is now the treasurer, Patrick Dovi the vice-chairman as Chipo Nhanga the organising secretary.

Obert Njiri is the fixtures secretary.