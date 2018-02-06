Libya: Over 600 Refugees Moved From Hostile Libya

Ten Libyan returnees of Akwa Ibom State origin have been released by state government to reunite with their families at… Read more »

Tripoli — MORE than 600 vulnerable refugees have been evacuated from crisis-torn Libya since the beginning of the year. This follows the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) evacuating some 136 migrants this past weekend. They have been moved to the UNHCR's Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger, Libya's southwestern neighbour. In Niger, their case will be processed to find a durable solution, including resettlement. With this flight, UNHCR has evacuated 674 refugees from Libya. This includes 512 moved to Libya and 162 to Italy. The UN refugee agency said it would continue to identify and process vulnerable cases for resettlement and other durable solutions. Meanwhile as of the end of January, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued or intercepted 1 693 refugees and migrants at sea, a slight increase compared to the previous month. UNHCR and its partner, International Medical Corps, provided primary healthcare, hygiene kits and identified persons in need of international protection both at the disembarkation point and at the detention centre where they were subsequently transferred. There are 46 730 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya. The North African country is seen as a transit country to get to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea, mostly by bought.

