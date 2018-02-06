Nigeria: Traditionalists Under Siege in Nigeria Sectarian Violence

Abuja — INVESTIGATIONS into the violence against Christians in Nigeria have revealed the victims have allegedly been abusing traditionalists.

The International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety), embarked on the investigations following sectarian violence that has been destabilising the West African country over the years but worsened in December and last month (January 2018).

Emeka Umeagbalasi, Chairman of Intersociety, said "strong pieces of evidence" also indicate that Christians in Nigeria, particularly in the southeast, were intolerant of alternative religions in the zone, particularly members and institutions of traditional religions.

"Intersociety condemns in strongest term all forms of Christian violence against traditional religionists and their sacred places of worship and symbols," he said.

Umeagbalasi said fanatical Christians, including preachers, were found to be directing unprovoked violence or attacks on traditional religionists and their sacred places of worship.

Intersociety established that using midnight crusades, Christian fanatics and their radical preachers located and stormed sacred places of traditional religionists and set ablaze or destroyed their symbols and artifacts.

On the investigations into alleged persecution of the estimated 30 million Christians in the mostly Muslim northern Nigeria, Intersociety established the former suffered marginalisation, discrimination and targeted violence by violent groups such as the Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen.

The clashes over land, featuring the mainly Christian villagers and Muslim herders in the Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Kaduna and Taraba States, have claimed the lives of over 100 civilians so far this year.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with over 190 million people is nearly equally divided between Christians and Muslims. - CAJ News