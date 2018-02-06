Ethiopia: Call for Intensifying Efforts Against NCDs

Photo: Liberation

(file photo).

The National Cancer Committee Chairperson First Lady Roman Tesfaye said that due to breast, cervical cancers and other Non- Communicable Diseases (NCD), many mothers are exposed to various social and health crises in Ethiopia.

Commemorating this year's World Cancer Day, First Lady Roman Sunday said that though life expectancy in Ethiopia has risen from 41 to 65 during the last two decades, the probability to contract cancer has been increasing as well.

According to her, the ongoing rapid urbanization,the rise of citizens' disposable income to purchase fatty food, change of eating habit,the absence of physical training, increasing use of vehicle transport and sitting for long hours in offices have been exacerbating the vulnerability to cancer and non communicable diseases.

She also said: "The cancer prevalence is on rise and has became beyond our control capacity."

For his part Health Minister Prof. Yifru Birhan said on the occasion that though the nation had registered encouraging results in meeting the MDG goals particularly in health sector, the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases is increasing across the country.

Among the noncommunicable diseases, cancer and diabetes are the major ones in Ethiopia. And so to decrease the the prevalence rate, the nation put into effect the road map in 2008.

To accelerate the effort ,various methods are being employed and among others identifying and pr-examining the disease before it is too late to treat and expanding special cancer treatment centers up to the Woreda level in all states.

As to him, to reach the majority of patients, currently cancer treatment hospitals are established in various parts of the country based on the population distribution. Gonder, Makale, Jimma and Hawassa universities have already installed cancer treatment machines in their hospitals.

Moreover, the Federal Ministry of Health had purchased six new ray health treatment machines at a cost of six million Birr and three of them are being installed in Haromaya, Jimma and Tikure Anbessa Hospitals. The rest Machines will be installed in Godar, Makale and Hawassa Referal Hospitals.