the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) must immediately address administrative, environmental and legislative issues surrounding the biometric voter registration (BVR) mop up exercise which ends this week with 6 000 aliens having been turned away by the Registrar's Office.

This call was made by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who raised concerns over limited changes regarding administration of voter registration mop up exercise and ZEC's operational plan for the 2018 harmonised which they say "remains outstanding."

Other concerns include lack of access to documentation such as birth certificates and IDs necessary for voter registration as well as absence of momentum on the BVR exercise that has led to Tobaiwa Mudede turning away thousands of 'aliens' who were given green light to vote by the Constitutional Court.

The CSOs accuse ZEC of continually employing conventional mobilization strategies that do not appeal to youths and people with disabilities.

"While the mop up exercise was meant to increase access by citizens particularly former aliens, over 6000 'aliens' have so far been turned away on the basis of failing to submit long birth certificates.

"Electoral processes such as voter registration continue to be implemented in the absence of an Electoral Act that is fully aligned with the country's Constitution," read part of the statement issued on Monday.

The CSOs allege that the police, ZEC and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) have failed to effectively address election related violence and intimidation associated with the demand for voter registration slips serial numbers by traditional leaders and Zanu PF activists.

"We are extremely disturbed by recent reports of election related violence by political parties."

The CSOs which include Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), Women Institute in Leadership Development (WILD) , National Youth for Development Trust (NYDT) and Christian Alliance, therefore, are demanding that voter registration, inspection of the voters' roll, election campaign and actual voting be open to all citizens and that these citizens be allowed to assemble without fear of violence.

They also want ZEC to push for alignment of electoral laws with the constitution and to investigate and bring to justice political players involved in attacks and continued demand for voter registration serial numbers.

Last week, the new ZEC chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, promised Zimbabweans a free, fair and credible election this year.

Speaking to journalists after being sworn-in by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, Chigumba guaranteed to resolve issues at stake and over the weekend she issued a statement condemning politically motivated violence and ordered political parties to adhere to their codes of conduct.